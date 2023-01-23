Quiet Tuesday with a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dry for Tuesday but midweek rain prompts a First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Headlines

Clear and mild for Tuesday

More rain Wednesday, prompting First Alert Weather Day

Turns colder late week

The weather you got on Monday depended on where you were during the day. In the Upstate, sunny skies brought mild highs in the 50s. Whereas the mountains saw persistent clouds, scattered chilly rain and even accumulating snow in the higher elevations. Tonight, the clouds clear out and everyone is clear and cold. Temperatures dive into the 20s across the area with some mountains locations even dropping into the teens. The winds stay elevated in the mountains early with winds still gusting to 20 mph through midnight. Stay alert in the mountain for lingering snow on the roads or patches of black ice into the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday looks fabulous, with everyone enjoying mostly sunny skies. Highs make a big rebound in the mountains, climbing to around 50 degrees with mid 50s for everyone else. This is the calm before our next First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 7:00 AM Wednesday (WHNS)

A new storm system moves out of the southern Plains late Tuesday night, bringing heavy rain back to the area in time for the Wednesday morning commute. Periods of heavy rain continue for most of the morning. Localized flooding is possible with most locations poised to pick up between 1.5″ and 2″ of rainfall.

Futuretrack Rainfall, ending 12:00 AM Thursday (WHNS)

Isolated severe storms are also possible, mainly for areas south of I-85. The chance overall is low, but a few embedded thunderstorms could produce damaging winds, so you want stay weather aware.

Marginal Risk (Marginal Risk)

Rain departs Wednesday night, and we are right back to dry weather for the end of the week. Thursday through Saturday bring plentiful sunshine, with cooler highs back to the 40s and low 50s.

