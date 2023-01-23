Getting Answers: Fews Bridge Road

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are committed to getting answers about roads you want fixed around the Upstate.

From potholes, to patches, to cracks in the pavement, we have heard your concerns about Fews Bridge Road.

“Quite frankly, we just hope that it gets done before some real catastrophe happens,” resident, Ann Campbell said.

Ann Campbell’s house in northern Greenville County faces Fews Bridge Road.

“It’s a really heavily traveled road that was not built to be a really heavily traveled road,” Campbell said.

New developments in the Blue Ridge area are putting more drivers on the road.

“Fews Bridge is used for the four main schools here in Blue Ridge,” Campbell said, “In addition to that, of course, there are businesses in the area as well as churches.”

With 3,700 cars traveling this road every day, Fews Bridges connects Highway 253 and Highway 101, from Greer to Blue Ridge.

“With the potholes when they patch them, they just break up and chunks of asphalt come over into our yard, and I’m sure our neighbors as well,” Campbell said.

South Carolina Department of Transportation has patched seven potholes in the last year.

“They do correct the large potholes in a pretty timely manner. They come out and fill it, but it’s more like a band-aid when they do it,” resident, William Hamilton said.

William Hamilton, who also lives on Fews Bridge Road, said it’s not a long-term solution.

“It’ll last for a little while, but as you know, it’s never as good as the original road,” Hamilton said.

That’s only part of the problem. Neighbors said the road also needs widening.

One viewer tells us, “It is very narrow and the edges are crumbling away. When meeting buses or large trucks, you may get run off the road.”

Another viewer said, “Sinking road shoulders that extend into the road itself make it structurally dangerous,” Campbell said, “In the past 25 years, the narrow road is just not working as well as a wider road would work for all of the population that’s moved in up here.”

Help is on the horizon. SCDOT said the road is part of an upcoming repaving project set to begin in the spring.

A preconstruction meeting will be held next month with more details.

We will continue following with DOT until the project is complete.

