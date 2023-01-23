Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022.

Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months.

Alvarenga is described as four foot eleven and 114 to 120 pounds. She has several facial tattoos, a large clock style tattoo on her left hand, roses on her left shoulder and a small heart tattoo on her right middle finger.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Alvarenga might have recently colored her hair blonde and is known to frequent various places on the west side of Greenville.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

