Injured mountain biker airlifted from trail in Transylvania Co.

Mountain biker rescued in Transylvania County(Transylvania County Rescue Squad)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRANSYLVANIA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County Rescue Squad announced that crews responded to Bennett Gap Trail on Saturday after a mountain biker was significantly injured.

Officials said the crew split into separate groups to find an accessible path to the injured biker. Eventually, one of the teams found the biker about 41 minutes into their search. After a thorough assessment, the biker was immediately evacuated over the rough terrain to an area where EMS could take them to a waiting helicopter.

According to officials, the biker was airlifted to a local trauma center for further treatment. However, their condition is unknown.

