Man shot in neck multiple times during large fight in Spindale, police say

Spindale, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spindale Police Department said a man is recovering after he was shot multiple times in the neck and several others were arrested after a fight occurred on Sunday.

Spindale police said officers responded to an area on Wallace Street on Sunday, Jan. 22 at around 12:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Spindale K9 officers were used to find the gunman and a track was conducted to a house on Spindale Street.

Later, a man with multiple gunshots to the neck was identified at the Rutherford Regional Hospital, police said.

Following an investigation, officers believe a fight occurred between several men whose identities are being withheld until the full investigation is complete.

All suspects involved in the shooting were arrested later Sunday night, but no further details have been released at this time.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherfordton Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol also assisted with this call.

