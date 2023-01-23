McMaster to deliver State of the State address Wednesday

Gov. Henry McMaster will lay out his vision for the new year to the people of South Carolina in...
Gov. Henry McMaster will lay out his vision for the new year to the people of South Carolina in his annual State of the State Address Wednesday night.(WIS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will lay out his vision for the new year to the people of South Carolina in his annual State of the State Address Wednesday night.

He will deliver the address at 7 p.m. from the South Carolina House Chamber at the State House.

It will be the sixth address for McMaster, who was sworn in earlier this month for the start of his second full term in office. At the end of his new term, he will have served as the state’s chief executive longer than anyone else in state history.

He will likely tout the state’s economic successes like the record industrial investments made in the state last year, income tax cuts, raises for state employees and teachers and continued increases in the state’s rainy day fund.

But the speech also gives the governor a chance to challenge state lawmakers to focus on bills he thinks should be at the top of their priorities. Examples are likely to include calls to improve the state’s infrastructure, to ease the ongoing labor crisis and to continue efforts to reform education.

In past State of the State addresses, McMaster called on lawmakers to pass a so-called “shield law,” which would allow the state to buy the necessary chemicals to carry out executions. The state’s supply of the drugs administered during a lethal injection has long-since expired, but drug manufacturers and compounding pharmacies have refused to sell the state the drugs if their identities could be discovered.

Lawmakers advanced a shield law, which would prevent the source of the drugs from being disclosed, last week at the State House.

The governor’s speech will be carried live on SCETV at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

State Sen. Ronnie Sabb (D-Williamsburg) will deliver the Democrats’ response to McMaster’s speech.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phone generic graphic
Officials say rumor of tigers near Upstate school is a hoax
A Biltmore Christmas in Asheville
A Biltmore Christmas in Asheville
Officials are investigating after a large fight occurred between several men in Spindale on...
Man shot in neck multiple times during large fight in Spindale, police say
Live updates during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Murdaugh jury questioning to resume at 2:30 p.m.
FILE - A Powerball lottery card rests on a table, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, in Lyndhurst, Ohio....
Upstate player wins big; Powerball jackpot reaches half billion dollars