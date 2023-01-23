NC man accused of home break-in found sleeping in truck, deputies say

Kenneth Brian Blalock
Kenneth Brian Blalock(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was accused of breaking into a home was found sleeping in a truck.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious man parked in the driveway of a Marion home. Upon arrival, the man, later identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Brian Blalock, was found asleep in a truck.

The deputy said he was notified of a possible break-in by the homeowner.

After speaking with the deputy briefly, officials said Blalock attempted to flee the scene in the truck, crashed and fled on foot. He was caught after a short foot-chase.

Deputies said Blalock was placed under arrest and a search of truck turned up several items of stolen property from the home. The search also revealed a handgun.

Officials said Blalock is a convicted felon and is prohibited by NC Law from possessing a firearm.

Blalock has been charged with the following:

  • Possession of firearm by a felon
  • Felony possession of stolen goods/property
  • Felony larceny after breaking and entering
  • Misdemeanor resisting public officer
  • Misdemeanor assault on government official

