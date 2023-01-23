NC school districts announce schedule changes Monday morning

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Monday morning due to a winter weather advisory.

The following districts have made changes:

Avery County Schools will be closed.

Buncombe County Schools - All six districts will have a two hour delay. Buses will not run on icy roads.

Graham County Schools will have a two hour delay.

Jackson County Schools - Blue Ridge District will have a two hour delay. Buses will not run on icy roads.

Madison County Schools will be closed.

Mitchell County School will have a remote learning day.

Swain County Schools will be closed and will have a teacher workday.

Transylvania County Schools will be closed and will have a required teacher workday.