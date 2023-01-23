NC school districts announce schedule changes Monday morning
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Monday morning due to a winter weather advisory.
The following districts have made changes:
- Avery County Schools will be closed.
- Buncombe County Schools - All six districts will have a two hour delay. Buses will not run on icy roads.
- Graham County Schools will have a two hour delay.
- Jackson County Schools - Blue Ridge District will have a two hour delay. Buses will not run on icy roads.
- Madison County Schools will be closed.
- Mitchell County School will have a remote learning day.
- Swain County Schools will be closed and will have a teacher workday.
- Transylvania County Schools will be closed and will have a required teacher workday.
- Yancey County Schools will be closed with an optional teacher workday.
Stay tuned for further announcements.
MORE NEWS: Snow in the mountains, sunshine in the Upstate Monday
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.