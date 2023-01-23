NC school districts announce schedule changes Monday morning

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Monday morning due to a winter weather advisory.

The following districts have made changes:

  • Avery County Schools will be closed.
  • Buncombe County Schools - All six districts will have a two hour delay. Buses will not run on icy roads.
  • Graham County Schools will have a two hour delay.
  • Jackson County Schools - Blue Ridge District will have a two hour delay. Buses will not run on icy roads.
  • Madison County Schools will be closed.
  • Mitchell County School will have a remote learning day.
  • Swain County Schools will be closed and will have a teacher workday.
  • Transylvania County Schools will be closed and will have a required teacher workday.
  • Yancey County Schools will be closed with an optional teacher workday.

Stay tuned for further announcements.

