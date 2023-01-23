Officials say rumor of tigers near Upstate school is a hoax

Phone generic graphic
Phone generic graphic(Pexels)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The superintendent for Spartanburg School District Four said rumors circulating about a large cat spotted near a school are a hoax.

Multiple viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about social media posts claiming two tigers were loose in Spartanburg County and that schools had been placed on lockdown.

The Department of Natural Resources said a driver called dispatch just before 5 a.m. to report seeing what he thought was a large cat on I-26. DNR said dispatchers only received one call, and no sighting was confirmed.

“We’re not aware of any animals that have been reported missing,” a spokesperson for DNR said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Biltmore Christmas in Asheville
A Biltmore Christmas in Asheville
Officials are investigating after a large fight occurred between several men in Spindale on...
Man shot in neck multiple times during large fight in Spindale, police say
Live updates during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Murdaugh jury questioning to resume at 2:30 p.m.
FILE - A Powerball lottery card rests on a table, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, in Lyndhurst, Ohio....
Upstate player wins big; Powerball jackpot reaches half billion dollars