Officials say rumor of tigers near Upstate school is a hoax

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The superintendent for Spartanburg School District Four said rumors circulating about a large cat spotted near a school are a hoax.

Multiple viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about social media posts claiming two tigers were loose in Spartanburg County and that schools had been placed on lockdown.

The Department of Natural Resources said a driver called dispatch just before 5 a.m. to report seeing what he thought was a large cat on I-26. DNR said dispatchers only received one call, and no sighting was confirmed.

“We’re not aware of any animals that have been reported missing,” a spokesperson for DNR said.

