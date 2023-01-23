Owner cited after 6 dogs attack victims in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured Monday during an attack involving six dogs in Oconee County.

Deputies said they received a call from one of the victims at around 11:08 a.m., stating that she had been bitten by dogs on Burns Drive. While she was on the phone with dispatch, a man was attacked by the same dogs nearby.

According to deputies, crews responded to the scene and treated the victims. They added that the man was taken to the hospital for further treatment. However, his current condition is unknown.

The owner of the dogs was given 19 citations following the incident, 12 for public nuisance charges, and seven for rabies violations. Deputies said the owner willingly signed the six dogs over to Animal Control Officers for owner-requested euthanasia. After the dogs are euthanized they will be taken to SCDHEC for rabies testing.

