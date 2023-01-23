Teenager charged following shootout along highway in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old was recently charged following a road rage incident Sunday along Warren H. Abernathy Highway.

Deputies said they responded to a reported road rage incident near Warren H. Abernathy Highway and Shoresbrook Drive at around 12:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found everyone involved in the incident, separated them and began investigating.

According to deputies, based on their investigation, the incident began when one of the victims and the suspect got into a verbal altercation about the suspect’s erratic driving as they were traveling toward the intersection. After this altercation, the suspect allegedly fired four to five shots at the victim’s car. Deputies added that one of the shots went through the headrest of one of the seats and could have traumatically injured a passenger if she hadn’t ducked.

Deputies said the suspect then pulled beside the victim’s car holding the gun, so the victim fired two gunshots at the suspect’s car in self-defense. The suspect reportedly lost control of his car and hit another person’s vehicle before crashing off the roadway. After the crash, someone approached the car to try and help the suspect, but the suspect pointed a gun at them.

Deputies interviewed multiple people at the scene, and witnesses’ agreed with the victim’s version of what happened. A magistrate later reviewed the case and ruled that the victim shot at the suspect and self-defense and would not be charged.

After this investigation, the suspect, 19-year-old, Jeremiah Robert Jansen, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm Into an occupied vehicle, pointing and presenting a firearm and reckless driving.

Jansen was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Sunday afternoon but was released Monday on an $80,000 bond.

