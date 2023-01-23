Three new exhibits to open at Upstairs Artspace

Upstairs Artspace bounces back with three new exhibits opening this weekend. Patti Trobaugh and Sarah Schroth stop by Access Carolina to share a preview.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Upstairs Artspace is celebrating the launch of three new exhibitions: Night Watch by Vivian Liddell and Jeremy Phillips, Begat by Warren Hicks and Drawing Marathon V by nearly a dozen local artists.

Upstairs Artspace President Patti Trobaugh and Board Member Sarah Schroth stopped by Access Carolina to give a sneak peek of the works that will be on display January 28 through March 10, 2023.

