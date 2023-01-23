Upstate player wins big; Powerball jackpot reaches half billion dollars

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Someone could start off the week with a half-a-billion dollars in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

According to the Lottery, the current jackpot sits at $502 million.

In Saturday’s drawing two players in South Carolina came within one number of winning the jackpot.

A Powerball with PowerPlay ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the V Go Mart at 1508 E. River Street in Anderson. The other winner was in Bennetsville, South Carolina.

Tickets for Monday’s $502 million jackpot are available at lottery retailers. Tickets cost $2 and in South Carolina must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. for Monday’s 10:59 p.m. drawing.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million. The odds of matching four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball® are 1 in 913,129.

MORE NEWS: ‘Rockstar and strong woman’: Upstate grandmother turns 104 years old

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.