Upstate player wins big; Powerball jackpot reaches half billion dollars

FILE - A Powerball lottery card rests on a table, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, in Lyndhurst, Ohio....
FILE - A Powerball lottery card rests on a table, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, in Lyndhurst, Ohio. Lottery officials say sales have been robust since no one won Wednesday's estimated $500 million jackpot. It will be the biggest U.S. jackpot ever, beyond the previous record of a $656 million Mega Millions prize won in 2012 by players in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Someone could start off the week with a half-a-billion dollars in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

According to the Lottery, the current jackpot sits at $502 million.

In Saturday’s drawing two players in South Carolina came within one number of winning the jackpot.

A Powerball with PowerPlay ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the V Go Mart at 1508 E. River Street in Anderson. The other winner was in Bennetsville, South Carolina.

Tickets for Monday’s $502 million jackpot are available at lottery retailers. Tickets cost $2 and in South Carolina must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. for Monday’s 10:59 p.m. drawing.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million. The odds of matching four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball® are 1 in 913,129.

MORE NEWS: ‘Rockstar and strong woman’: Upstate grandmother turns 104 years old

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
LIVE BLOG: Audio feed of jury selection in Alex Murdaugh murder case
Live updates during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
LIVE: Jury selection underway in Murdaugh trial
Midday eats: Initial Q Bar and Smokehouse
Midday Eats: Initial Q Bar and Smokehouse
Murdaugh Trial: Jury selection begins
Murdaugh Trial: Jury selection begins