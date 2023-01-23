LIVE: Jury selection underway in Murdaugh trial

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The murder trial for disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh began on Monday. The week will start with jury selection, which is expected to take several days.

Judge Clifton Newman has permitted news outlets including FOX Carolina to live stream audio from the jury proceedings. We will carry this live in the FOX Carolina News streaming and mobile apps, and on the FOX Carolina website.

LIVE BLOG

Below are live updates from the courtroom:

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul. The victims were shot to death on the family’s hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

