Water quality returns to normal range along street in Pickens

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Pickens announced the Pickens Water Department flushed out waterlines on Wilford Street to pull chlorine through the lines on Sunday.

Officials said the ph and chlorine tests returned to normal after the process was completed. However, they added that residents could experience sediment or discoloration in their water.

According to officials, this process was necessary for the water quality to return to normal. Anyone with questions can call city hall on Monday.

