PHOTOS: YMCA of Greenville inflatable pool covering vandalized Saturday night

The non-profit is asking for community members to report any information
The Caine Halter Family YMCA is raising money for a new covering after the inflatable covering...
The Caine Halter Family YMCA is raising money for a new covering after the inflatable covering for their outdoor pool was destroyed on Saturday, January 21, 2023.(YMCA of Greenville)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The YMCA of Greenville is asking for the community to help find the person responsible for destroying their pool covering at one of their facilities.

According to a spokesperson for the non-profit, on Saturday night someone broke into the Caine Halter Family YMCA’s outdoor pool area and damaged the inflatable covering that encloses the pool during the winter months.

They said the YMCA is currently raising $2 million to build a permanent structure for the outside pool, but now they need immediate funds after the inflatable covering was destroyed.

The non-profit is also asking the community if they saw or heard anything about who is responsible for the destruction to contact Greenville City Police and the YMCA.

To support their fundraising, click here.

Caine Halter Family YMCA in Greenville
