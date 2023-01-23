PHOTOS: YMCA of Greenville inflatable pool covering vandalized Saturday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The YMCA of Greenville is asking for the community to help find the person responsible for destroying their pool covering at one of their facilities.

According to a spokesperson for the non-profit, on Saturday night someone broke into the Caine Halter Family YMCA’s outdoor pool area and damaged the inflatable covering that encloses the pool during the winter months.

They said the YMCA is currently raising $2 million to build a permanent structure for the outside pool, but now they need immediate funds after the inflatable covering was destroyed.

The non-profit is also asking the community if they saw or heard anything about who is responsible for the destruction to contact Greenville City Police and the YMCA.

