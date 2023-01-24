4 more charged in shooting that killed man and unborn child in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police announced that four more suspects were recently charged in a shooting that left a man and an unborn child dead in late December.

Officers said 20-year-old Yoshira Martin, 20-year-old Jalen Whitt, 19-year-old Onjayla Wiggins and a 16-year-old teenager were all recently taken into custody and charged with the following.

Yoshira Martin

Murder

Two counts of attempted murder

Jalen Whitt

Murder

Three counts of Attempted Murder

Onjayla Wiggins

Accessory After the Fact of Murder

The shooting took place at the Cardinal Glenn Apartments on Parkway just after 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2022.

Officials said 24-year-old Gabriel Goode was shot in the leg and died from his injuries. A second victim was shot in the back and had non-life-threatening injuries, however, she was nine months pregnant, and sadly, her unborn child died following the incident.

21-year-old Javier Williams and 20-year-old Kevontae Mykel Hill were later charged with murder for the shooting.

“This kind of activity is not acceptable and will not be tolerated in our community,” Greenwood Police Chief TJ Chaudoin said. “Our department will continue to prosecute anyone who has any kind of involvement in these violent acts.” At this time, we cannot release any further details about this incident.

