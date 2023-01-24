2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road.

According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as officials work to clear it.

