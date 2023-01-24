2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road.

According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as officials work to clear it.

AFD is on scene of a MVC with subjects trapped near 700 block of Brevard Rd. Traffic will be effected in this area. pic.twitter.com/tMnUCb7qLI — ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) January 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.