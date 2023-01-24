Deputies say ‘no credible threat’ after students received ‘threatening’ message

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said there was no threat after a threatening message was air dropped to multiple students on Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a message mentioning a threat was air dropped at about 10 a.m. to multiple students at Laurens District 55 High School.

The School Resource Officers and deputies were immediately notified and dispatched to the school.

Once on scene, deputies spoke with students, conducted a protective sweep of the school and a K9 officer was used to search for guns.

Following the investigation, deputies determined there was no credible threat in the school and the lockdown was lifted at 1:32 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office also said the school and district were directed to delay sending out information about the incident until instructed to do so.

Please be assured that student and staff safety is our top priority. Please join with your school district in stressing to students and others that we will not tolerate any form of violence, threats, intimidation, or disruption to the learning environments in our district. We take threats of any kind very seriously and although some may find it amusing to try to disrupt the learning environment and upset others in the building, law enforcement and district officials will not tolerate these disruptions.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.