Explore your creativity though watercolor

Joann Benzinger, owner of Wild Hare Gallery, gives a preview of her Watercolor 101 class.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Creating art is a great way to relax and express yourself. But you don’t have to be an expert to get started! Joann Benzinger teaches watercolor and other techniques at her Wild Hare Gallery & Studios in Travelers Rest. She stopped by Access Carolina to give a mini-lesson.

You can register for Joann’s classes through Eventbrite, or by giving her a call at 864-630-1423.

Joann Benzinger demonstrates watercolor techniques for beginners.
