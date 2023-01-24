Explore your creativity though watercolor

Creating art is a great way to relax and express yourself. But you don’t have to be an expert to get started! Joann Benzinger teaches watercolor and other techniques at her Wild Hare Gallery & Studios in Travelers Rest. She stopped by Access Carolina to give a mini-lesson.

You can register for Joann’s classes through Eventbrite, or by giving her a call at 864-630-1423.

