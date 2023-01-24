FBI accepting applications for Citizens Academy in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI Columbia said applications are now available online for the upcoming FBI Citizens Academy class in Greenville.

The mission of the FBI Citizens Academy is to foster a greater understanding of the role of federal law enforcement in the community through discussion and education, according to the FBI.

Classes will be held on Thursdays starting April 20 through May 25.

Nomination forms are available here.

Those applying for the academy for themselves or those nominating others must complete the form and submit it according to the guidelines by Feb.17

Individuals chosen through the selection process will be notified by email.

There is no cost to attend the academy.

Questions can be directed to the Community Outreach team by emailing Columbia_Outreach@fbi.gov.

