Greenwood School District 50 announces new mobile app

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 (D50) announced they have a new app for more user -friendly communication.

School officials say the app will provide quick access to D50 information, including news, events and more.

“We know that many of our employees and families use smartphones as their primary means to communicate and access the internet,” Superintendent Dr. Steve Glenn stated in a release. “Our new mobile app ensures that they can easily access information and receive notifications about our district while using a smartphone.”

To download the app, parents can visit the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.