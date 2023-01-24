LIVE: Judge hearing motions filed in Murdaugh murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The second day of jury selection for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh began at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The jury selection process is expected to take several days.

On Tuesday afternoon, the judge is hearing motions filed in the Murdaugh case.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul. The victims were shot to death on the family’s hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

