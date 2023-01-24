LIVE: Judge hearing motions filed in Murdaugh murder trial

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The second day of jury selection for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh began at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The jury selection process is expected to take several days.

Judge Clifton Newman has permitted news outlets including FOX Carolina to live stream audio from the jury proceedings. We will carry this live in the FOX Carolina News streaming and mobile apps, and on the FOX Carolina website.

On Tuesday afternoon, the judge is hearing motions filed in the Murdaugh case.

Murdaugh trial recap: Day one of jury selection

A live stream is available during proceedings. Please note, the live stream may be muted for several minutes at a time when attorneys or potential jurors approach the bench to discuss confidential information.

LIVE BLOG

Below are live updates from the courtroom:

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul. The victims were shot to death on the family’s hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

For complete coverage of the investigations connected to the Murdaugh family, click here to visit the Murdaugh Trial section at FOXCarolina.com.

