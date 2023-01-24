Man jailed for child sex crimes accused by another victim in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man who is currently incarcerated in another county for criminal sexual conduct with a minor has been accused of a similar incident with a minor in Spartanburg County.

According to deputies, 3 years ago, a mother made a report to the Sheriff’s Office saying her young daughter told her that she had been sexually assaulted by a male family friend several months prior. Before the mother filed a report, she confronted the man and his wife, who denied the allegation.

Deputies said two months later, the man was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct with a minor for an unrelated incident in Cherokee County and received a 40-year prison sentence. He was arrested in Cherokee County on Jan. 20, 2017 and found guilty after trial in January of 2020.

The mother said she had no idea the suspect, later identified as 48-year-old Jason Scott Simmons, had pending charges when her daughter made her aware of the sexual assault.

The Sheriff’s Office said the child was referred to the Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview at that time, but due to her young age, she didn’t make a credible disclosure against Simmons and was referred for therapy. As the victim made progress in her therapy, she was able to provide enough detail to be referred for another forensic interview, where she made a very detailed and credible disclosure against Simmons.

A special victim’s unit investigator presented the case to a magistrate the second week of January in 2023 who approved three warrants on Simmons for criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree and three warrants for criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree.

Officials said Simmons remains in the SC Department of Corrections for his conviction from Cherokee County.

The Sheriff’s Office mentioned that SVU investigator, Tiffany Hill, feels there may be other victims of Simmons who haven’t reported yet and encourages anyone with any information to contact her. Her office number is (864) 503-4579, and her email address is thill@spartanburgcounty.org.

