New beverage company coming to Upstate, creating 100+ new jobs

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time, Milo’s Tea Company is bringing operations to South Carolina with plans for a new plant in Spartanburg County.

The company said the 110,000-square-foot plant at Park 290 in Moore will have brewing and bottling operations. It is expected to be online by the end of 2024.

The company produces different flavors of sweet tea, unsweet tea, and lemonade.

The $130 million investment in Spartanburg County is expected to create 103 new jobs.

“Their decision to invest in South Carolina will significantly strengthen our beverage industry, and the new jobs will greatly enhance the Spartanburg County community and the state as a whole,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

If you are interested in applying for a job with Milo’s Tea Company, click here to visit their careers page.

