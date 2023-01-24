Officials: Two people were on plane that made an emergency landing on I-985

All southbound lanes of I-985 open after plane lands on the interstate
Photo of plane landing on I-985
Photo of plane landing on I-985(Donal Fleming)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FAA officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that the pilot of a single-engine Piper PA-28 plane made an emergency landing on I-985 at Woodward Mill Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The plane reportedly took off from Gwinnett County Airport in Lawrenceville at 3:23 p.m. and was in the air for 48 minutes. The plane went north, circled near Lake Lanier, and went south to the interstate.

Two people were on board the plane, according to officials. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

The flight path of the plane that reportedly made a landing on I-985
The flight path of the plane that reportedly made a landing on I-985(Federal Aviation Administration)

According to officials, the FAA is expected to investigate and post an accident report. The aircraft registration number is N7470R.

Photo of plane landing on I-985
Photo of plane landing on I-985(Donal Fleming)

There is no official timetable on how long it will take to clear the plane off the highway.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes as crews continue investigating.

