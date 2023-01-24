ONLY ON FOX: Prominent defense attorney Jack Swerling gives insight into Murdaugh trial

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jury selection is underway for the Alex Murdaugh murder trial and one of the most prominent defense attorneys in the state sat down with FOX Carolina’s Justin Dougherty to provide insight on the trial.

Representing Alex Murdaugh is another powerful defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian and for decades, Harpootlian has been connected to Jack Swerling.

Swerling is no stranger to major cases in South Carolina. He has more than 50 years of legal practice.

In the late 80s, Swerling was notoriously nicknamed “Mr. Murder” for defending hundreds of murder suspects, including convicted killers Donald “Pee Wee” Gaskins and Larry Jean Bell.

Swerling took time to speak with FOX Carolina on Harpootlian’s strategy for this high-profile trial.

