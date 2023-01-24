Razor blades being placed in gas pump handles, police warn

Razor blade placed in handle of a gas pump in western North Carolina.
Razor blade placed in handle of a gas pump in western North Carolina.(Forest City PD)
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in western North Carolina are warning the community after they discovered multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles.

The Forest City Police Department said they are actively investigating the instances along with the state Department of Agriculture.

The community is urged to remain aware of their surroundings and always check before grabbing a gas pump handle.

Razor blade found on gas pump handle.
Razor blade found on gas pump handle.(Forest City Police Dept.)

