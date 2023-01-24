SC man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of USC Upstate student

Evan Gains was shot and killed at Campus Edge Apartments just two months before he was set to graduate in 2019
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a suspect charged in the shooting that killed a USC Upstate Student in 2019 pleaded guilty Monday.

Officials said Douglas Wright pleaded guilty to murder, armed robbery and procession of a weapon during a violent crime. They added that he was one of the five people charged following the shooting.

In 2019, Evan Gains was shot and killed at Campus Edge Apartments just two months before he was set to graduate. Deputies said all the suspects knew each other and traveled from Columbia to commit the crime.

