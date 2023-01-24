Suspect wanted for road rage shooting on the run in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting at another vehicle fled from deputies and is now on the run.

According to deputies, dispatch received a 911 call on Jan. 13 around 7:15 p.m. from a victim reporting that he was being shot at by a pursuing vehicle in the area of Lynn Road. The pursuing vehicle was identified by the caller as a white Volkswagen bug.

Deputies said they responded to the area and found the Volkswagen stopped in the parking lot of the Food Lion in Columbus. When deputies approached the car, the passenger, identified as Dylan Isaiah Thomas, fled and ran into the Food Lion where he escaped out of an emergency exit and into a wooded area.

Officials searched the area using K-9 for tracking but said they were unable to find Thomas.

The Sheriff’s Office said a gun believed to have been used in the shooting was found inside the Volkswagen.

Deputies mentioned that this incident is believed to be an isolated incident involving a personal relationship dispute.

Warrants for Thomas have been issued by a magistrate.

Anyone with information on where Dylan Isaiah Thomas are encouraged to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office through the communications center 24/7 at 828-894-0187.

