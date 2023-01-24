Winning $50,000 lottery ticket sold in Laurens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina player won big in the Double Play lottery game after they purchased a $50,000 ticket.

The ticket was sold at the Hot Spot at 4036 Hwy. 221 S. in Laurens.

The player won big after the winning numbers were drawn: 6, 15, 31, 45, 58 and PB:5.

The Double Play ticket matched four of the first five ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball number at an odds of 1 in 913,129.

Players can add Double Play to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 for a chance to match their numbers in a separate drawing and win up to $10 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday, January 24, for $526 million.

