1 dead almost two weeks after crash in Boiling Spings

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash that happened almost two weeks ago.

The coroner said the crash happened at the intersection of Old Furnace Road in Boiling Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The victim, 26-year-old William Sigafoos, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sadly, the coroner said Sigafoos passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Desi Isaiah Mcgowans
Police searching for missing teen last seen in Mauldin
Deadly crash
SCHP: Driver dies after losing control, hitting dump truck in Pickens Co.
Live updates during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
LIVE: Opening statements in Murdaugh murder trial set for 3 p.m.
FOX Carolina has complete coverage of the Murdaugh trial on-air, online and in our streaming...
How to watch live coverage of Murdaugh Trial