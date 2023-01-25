1 dead almost two weeks after crash in Boiling Spings

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash that happened almost two weeks ago.

The coroner said the crash happened at the intersection of Old Furnace Road in Boiling Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The victim, 26-year-old William Sigafoos, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sadly, the coroner said Sigafoos passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

