Asheville PD investigating after driver goes airborne, dies days later

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a driver, three days following a crash on Riverside Drive.

Police said on Jan. 19, 18-year-old Kayden Lucian Sellars was heading south on Riverside Drive around 7:30 p.m. when he went off the road at a high rate of speed. Sellars then lost control of the SUV while attempting to come back onto the road, became airborne and then hit a pole.

Sellars was extricated from the SUV and taken to the Mission Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, according to police. He later died from his injuries on Jan. 22.

Police said this crash is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

