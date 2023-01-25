Deputies looking for runaway NC teen believed to be with mother

Gracie Mull and Kim Morgan Mull
Gracie Mull and Kim Morgan Mull(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a runaway teen who might be with her mother.

17-year-old Gracie Mull is described as five foot four and weighs around 100 pounds. She is known to change her hair color and style and it was last known to be blonde with black roots.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are received tips that state Mull is with her mother, Kim Morgan Mull, and is traveling in a black 2007 Jeep Compass with NC license plate: TMC-7689.

Anyone with information regarding Gracie Mull is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 864-286-2911.

MORE NEWS: Police looking for missing man in Anderson

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Live updates during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
LIVE: Jury selected for Murdaugh murder trial
Remembering Marshall Tucker
Namesake of The Marshall Tucker Band dies at 99
Paul Riddle, a founding member of The Marshall Tucker Band.
RAW: Interview with Paul Riddle of The Marshall Tucker Band
Deadly crash
SCHP: Driver dies after losing control, hitting dump truck in Pickens Co.
Celebrating therapy dogs
Celebrating therapy dogs