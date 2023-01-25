Deputies looking for runaway NC teen believed to be with mother

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a runaway teen who might be with her mother.

17-year-old Gracie Mull is described as five foot four and weighs around 100 pounds. She is known to change her hair color and style and it was last known to be blonde with black roots.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are received tips that state Mull is with her mother, Kim Morgan Mull, and is traveling in a black 2007 Jeep Compass with NC license plate: TMC-7689.

Anyone with information regarding Gracie Mull is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 864-286-2911.

