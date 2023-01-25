Gaffney man accused of crushing officer with car sentenced to federal prison

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to crushing a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office official with his car in 2018 and drug and firearm related charged.

According to officials, on Aug. 27, 2018, a Homeland Security task force officer and a Cherokee County captain were conducting surveillance in the case and made a traffic stop of a car that 41-year-old Cornelius Mayberry was driving. He had outstanding federal warrants.

Officials said Mayberry resisted arrest and struggled against the task force officer. The captain crawled into the back of the SUV, attempting to restrain Mayberry from behind. Mayberry drove the SUV forward, with the task force officer’s torso in the driver’s side window, and knocked the captain out of the SUV on to the ground. The vehicle hit a ditch and flipped onto the task force officer, crushing his legs.

Mayberry climbed out of the flipped SUV, stepped on top of the pinned task force officer and began to fight the captain, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The captain was able to put Mayberry in handcuffs but had to release him to call for help for the task force officer who was still pinned and significantly injured under the SUV.

Evidence presented in court showed that on May 3, 2018, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sting operation at a motel in Cherokee County and arrested Mayberry with two kilograms of meth. A search of Mayberry’s residence revealed another kilogram of meth, a bag of fentanyl, three firearms, and ammunition. Mayberry was initially charged by the State and made bond.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 41-year-old Cornelius Mayberry was sentenced to more than 34 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

