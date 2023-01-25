Large quantity of meth found during traffic stop in NC, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after a large quantity of meth was seized during a traffic stop overnight.

The Sheriff’s Office said just after 2 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Hollis Road near Jack Moore Mountain Road for a registration violation.

During the course of the investigation, deputies said the passenger gave officials a false name and was found to be in possession of meth. The passenger was later identified as 34-year-old Steven Daniel Edwards. He had seven outstanding warrants at the time of the stop.

Large amount of meth found during traffic stop (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

After searching the car, the Sheriff’s Office found a large quantity of meth, approximately 327 grams. Approximately 38.1 grams of marijuana was also found.

Deputies charged the driver, 54-year-old Andy Darren Green with the following:

Level 2 trafficking meth

Possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Maintain vehicle for controlled substance

Possess drug paraphernalia

Fictitious license plate

Green received a $50,000 secured bond.

Edwards was arrested, served with the outstanding warrants, and charged with the possession of meth and identity theft, according to deputies. He received a $50,000 secured bond.

