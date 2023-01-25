Large quantity of meth found during traffic stop in NC, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after a large quantity of meth was seized during a traffic stop overnight.
The Sheriff’s Office said just after 2 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Hollis Road near Jack Moore Mountain Road for a registration violation.
During the course of the investigation, deputies said the passenger gave officials a false name and was found to be in possession of meth. The passenger was later identified as 34-year-old Steven Daniel Edwards. He had seven outstanding warrants at the time of the stop.
After searching the car, the Sheriff’s Office found a large quantity of meth, approximately 327 grams. Approximately 38.1 grams of marijuana was also found.
Deputies charged the driver, 54-year-old Andy Darren Green with the following:
- Level 2 trafficking meth
- Possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- Maintain vehicle for controlled substance
- Possess drug paraphernalia
- Fictitious license plate
Green received a $50,000 secured bond.
Edwards was arrested, served with the outstanding warrants, and charged with the possession of meth and identity theft, according to deputies. He received a $50,000 secured bond.
MORE NEWS: WATCH: Georgia governor to deliver 2023 State of the State address
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.