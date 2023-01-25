Large quantity of meth found during traffic stop in NC, deputies say

Andy Green and Steven Edwards
Andy Green and Steven Edwards(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after a large quantity of meth was seized during a traffic stop overnight.

The Sheriff’s Office said just after 2 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Hollis Road near Jack Moore Mountain Road for a registration violation.

During the course of the investigation, deputies said the passenger gave officials a false name and was found to be in possession of meth. The passenger was later identified as 34-year-old Steven Daniel Edwards. He had seven outstanding warrants at the time of the stop.

Large amount of meth found during traffic stop
Large amount of meth found during traffic stop(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

After searching the car, the Sheriff’s Office found a large quantity of meth, approximately 327 grams. Approximately 38.1 grams of marijuana was also found.

Deputies charged the driver, 54-year-old Andy Darren Green with the following:

  • Level 2 trafficking meth
  • Possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
  • Maintain vehicle for controlled substance
  • Possess drug paraphernalia
  • Fictitious license plate

Green received a $50,000 secured bond.

Edwards was arrested, served with the outstanding warrants, and charged with the possession of meth and identity theft, according to deputies. He received a $50,000 secured bond.

MORE NEWS: WATCH: Georgia governor to deliver 2023 State of the State address

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man killed in Laurens County shooting
Murdaugh murder trial
Day 3: Jury selection in Murdaugh murder trial resumes at 11 a.m.
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
WATCH: Georgia governor to deliver 2023 State of the State address
Fatal crash generic
Asheville PD investigating after driver goes airborne, dies days later