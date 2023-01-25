LIVE: Governor McMaster delivers 2023 State of the State address for SC

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster is delivering the 2023 State of the State address at the State House on Wednesday, January 25, at 7:00 PM.

McMaster’s speech will be followed by a democratic response and reactions from legislators.

Tonight’s address comes just weeks after McMaster was sworn into office during South Carolina’s 98th inaugural ceremony.

