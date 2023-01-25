Deputies looking for suspect wanted in deadly shooting in Laurens Co.

Roy Degerick Irby
Roy Degerick Irby(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County coroner said a 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday night.

Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to reports of a victim with a gunshot wound on Gray Drive around 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found Trevor Anderson, who had died after being shot. An autopsy is pending.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Roy Degerick Irby. The Sheriff’s Office said he is currently wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information on where the Irby might be is asked to call dispatch at 864-984-2523 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers 864-68-CRIME.

