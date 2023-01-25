Namesake of The Marshall Tucker Band dies at 99

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The namesake of a legendary southern rock band from the Upstate is being remembered.

Marshall Tucker died at the age of 99.

“He was just an incredible guy, very humble, very godly. Very studious person, he believed in continuing to learn something new every day,” said Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Jeff Scott.

A well-known piano tuner in the Upstate and Midlands, Tucker’s name is known worldwide.

“The original band, I could never see it being called anything else,” said Paul Riddle.

Riddle is an original member of The Marshall Tucker Band, which formed in Spartanburg in the early 1970s.

It was when the band first began practicing that they found the inspiration for their name.

“We didn’t have a name, and Tommy (Caldwell) found this little tag that had Marshall Tucker written on it, and he said we’re The Marshall Tucker Band, and everyone said, well, sounds good to me, and so that was the name of the band,” explained Riddle with a laugh.

The building the band practiced in used to belong to Tucker, and when they asked if they could use his name Tucker said yes.

“Give him some recognition that he certainly well deserves because everything I ever heard about him was just a great guy,” said Riddle.

A graduate of the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind, Tucker worked tirelessly on legislation for blind citizens in South Carolina in his life.

Director of Fine Arts at SCSDB, Dr. Josh Padgett, says Tucker is an inspiration to his current students.

“When we have students listening to, or wearing Marshall Tucker Band t-shirts and we explain the connection to the namesake, the direct connection they have that Marshall Tucker attended the same school they did, you know they’re really amazed,” said Padgett.

Marshall Tucker’s name will continue to live on, and those who know him say we can carry on his legacy too.

“Understanding other people. Caring about other people, listening to them,” said Scott.

Tucker leaves behind a loving wife and two daughters, along with several other family members and friends.

