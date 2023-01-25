Patients at Children’s Hospital can sign up for virtual aquarium tours

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Roving robot technology will soon bring the South Carolina Aquarium to patients at the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in the Upstate.

The aquarium announced they are expanding their virtual experience program, which uses roving robot technology that patients can control with a tablet from their beds. Children can tour the aquarium’s exhibits, ask questions, and talk to other guests.

“The kids are able to take control and drive through the Aquarium on their own exploration, when in many other aspects of their lives, they may lack that sense of being the one ‘at the wheel,” said Alayna Robertson, virtual programs coordinator.

The South Carolina Aquarium said the program is expanding due to a partnership with Aflac.

