Patients at Children’s Hospital can sign up for virtual aquarium tours

The SC Aquarium gets a glow up!
South Carolina Aquarium is expanding its virtual tour program to include the Upstate children's hospital.(tcw-wcsc)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Roving robot technology will soon bring the South Carolina Aquarium to patients at the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in the Upstate.

The aquarium announced they are expanding their virtual experience program, which uses roving robot technology that patients can control with a tablet from their beds. Children can tour the aquarium’s exhibits, ask questions, and talk to other guests.

“The kids are able to take control and drive through the Aquarium on their own exploration, when in many other aspects of their lives, they may lack that sense of being the one ‘at the wheel,” said Alayna Robertson, virtual programs coordinator.

The South Carolina Aquarium said the program is expanding due to a partnership with Aflac.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Roy Degerick Irby
Deputies looking for suspect wanted in deadly shooting in Laurens Co.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
WATCH: Gov. Kemp delivers 2023 State of the State Address
Live updates during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
LIVE: Day 3 of jury selection for Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse for day 3 of jury selection on Jan. 25,...
Alex Murdaugh arrives at courthouse for day 3 of jury selection