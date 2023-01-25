Plans to build new emergency department at AnMed Health

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate health system is making room for more patients.

AnMed Health is moving forward with plans to build a new stand-alone emergency department at its Piedmont Campus.

AnMed Health CEO William Kenley said this area is where the health system is seeing a growing number in patients, many of whom prefer to seek care in emergency room settings.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the hospital system is making its way through the certificate of need process.

AnMed has completed the 257-page application and now that it’s complete, it will be published in the state register which starts the final approval process. This could take between 30 to 120 days.

The health system said after getting the greenlight, construction could take between 12 to 15 months.

AnMed plans to build its new emergency department on an 8-acre site near I-85 and Highway 86 where it currently offers some outpatient services.

