Police looking for missing man in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen on Saturday.

Police said Mark Hall was last seen on Jan. 21 at 800 North Fant Street in Anderson.

Hall’s last known clothing description was a grey sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and black shoes, according to the department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Dustin Morgan at 864-231-2249 or email dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com and reference case number: 23-02144.

