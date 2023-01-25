Police searching for missing teen last seen in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Tuesday night.

According to police, Desi Isaiah Mcgowans was last seen at around 3 a.m. near Laurel Meadows.

Police said he could be riding or pushing a blue bicycle and possibly wearing red and black shoes.

If anyone has information regarding his location, contact police at 864-289-8900.

