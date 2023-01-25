Rain tapers off for a sunnier, cooler end to the week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Areas of drizzle linger into Wednesday evening, then it turns drier for most area into the first half of the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

Areas of patchy drizzle into the evening

Sunshine returns Thursday into the start of the weekend

Temperatures take a cooler turn

Areas of patchy drizzle hang out over the area into Wednesday evening, more pesky than anything. Behind the departing cold front, we gradually clear out Wednesday night for most areas, except in the northern mountains. Upslope flow generates a new round of snow showers in the highest elevations of North Carolina near the Tennessee line. Stay alert for slick spots on the roads if you are traveling through those areas Thursday morning! Morning lows are in the low to mid 30s.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 8:00 AM Thursday (WHNS)

Thursday through Saturday bring us a well-earned stretch of sunny skies. Highs on Thursday are right around seasonal norms, topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s. Keep in mind, it’s going to be windy so it’ll feel even cooler. Winds are sustained at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. It’s cooler for Friday as temperatures only climb into the mid to upper 40s. Winds die down some on Friday you can still expect a few stronger gusts from time to time. Saturday looks beautiful with highs in the low to mid 50s and sunshine hanging on!

3 Day Outlook (Fox Carolina)

Scattered showers return to the forecast on Sunday, although it is not likely to be the same level of rain we just dealt with. These will likely be more nuisance variety showers, carrying into Monday and Tuesday.

