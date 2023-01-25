SCDOT: Crash on I-85 in Spartanburg County shuts down interstate

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Spartanburg County has caused part of the interstate to shut down Wednesday morning, according to the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

Officials said the crash happened on I-85 southbound at exit 72 around 6:45 a.m.

As of 7 a.m., all lanes are blocked.

No injuries were reported.

