SCHP: Driver dies after losing control, hitting dump truck in Pickens Co.

LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after losing control and running into a dump truck in Pickens County Wednesday morning.

According to troopers, two drivers were heading south on US-23 around 7:25 a.m. when the driver in a SUV lost control and hit a dump truck. The driver then went off the side of the road and hit two trees.

Highway Patrol said the driver in the dump truck was not injured, however, the driver in the SUV passed away on scene.

The driver of the SUV has not yet been identified.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: Deputies looking for runaway NC teen believed to be with mother

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.