TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi blocking lanes on I-85 south

Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A wreck involving a semi-truck is blocking two lanes on Interstate 85 southbound Wednesday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision at Exit 66 for US-29 was reported shortly after 10 a.m.

The right two lanes on I-85 are closed, according to the Department of Transportation.

Traffic is backed up for several miles. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

