Upstate man pleads guilty to armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Greenville man was recently sentenced for a 2021 armed robbery at a convenience store in Spartanburg County.

Officials said 44-year-old Carl Peterson pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, first-degree assault & battery, kidnapping, and two weapons offenses. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to officials, the robbery happened at the Southern Pride Gas Station on Nazareth Road on October 11, 2021. Peterson reportedly entered the store, went behind the counter, pointed a loaded firearm at the cashier and demanded everything in the register. Officials added that Peterson fired two gunshots in the story and left with around $300 in cash.

Following the incident, investigators said they used facial recognition software and information from the public to identify Peterson. He later confessed to the robbery after he was taken into custody.

Peterson’s prior criminal history included convictions for drug possession, property offenses, common law robbery, and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon from North Carolina and shoplifting, resisting arrest, public disorderly conduct, and several counts of entry on another’s land after notice in South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.