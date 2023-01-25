Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning.

Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school.

According to officials, the student was treated following the crash but thankfully was okay.

No other details about the crash were given. We will update this story as we learn more.

