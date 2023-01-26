2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult in Laurens Co.

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two former employees at a residential facility of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs were arrested on Wednesday.

SLED said 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson and 31-year-old Lasheba Tijuandra Turner were both working at the Whitten Center in Laurens County on Christmas day in 2022 when an incident took place with a vulnerable adult.

According to the arrest warrants, Kerson pushed the victim’s head on the ground, stomped and kicked the victim’s head with her foot and later bent the victim’s finger back toward their hand.

The arrest warrant said Turner witnessed Kerson harm the victim but did not intervene or report he abuse.

Kerson was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and Turner was charged with failure to report abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult.

SLED said Kerson and Turner were booked at the Laurens County Detention Center.

